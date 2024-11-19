Charlotte: Where To See Christmas Lights

In these days before the Christmas season officially kicks off and just before Thanksgiving, it’s a great time to drive around and see holiday lights during the holiday season.

When I was a kid, searching for cool Christmas light displays was something we did every holiday season. It was something my mother insisted we do, and to this day, I do the same thing with my kids, driving around to see the Christmas lights and going to several Christmas light events in town.

Right now, Holiday light events are open and ready for people to take a look. Even though it’s a little before Thanksgiving, we thought we’d help out and tell you where some of the best light displays in Charlotte can be found.

It’s a drive-through light show at Charlotte Motor Speedway with over 5 million lights. General admission is $45 per vehicle, and the Express Lane is $75 per vehicle.

The 15th season of the Southeast’s largest drive-thru holiday light show is on a four-mile course that includes the legendary oval, pit road, and infield road course.

The trail is located at 5571 Concord Pkwy South, in Concord.

A one-mile walk through Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden with lights, fountains, and holiday decor. It is located at 6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont.

People will be “mesmerized” by the twinkle of a thousand lights, the shimmer of dancing fountains, and the festive holiday spirit that blankets every corner. You can sit by an outdoor fire, and make s’mores.

The “value pricing” for Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday Nights is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, $18 for children. Weekend pricing (for Friday, Saturday and Sunday) is $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, $20 for children. Admission is free, however, for children under two years old.

A Christmas light display in McAdenville, a small town west of Charlotte, with holiday music. Located at 324 S Mint Street. Just west of Charlotte, the quaint town of McAdenville becomes a Christmas wonderland. Almost overnight, the vibrant little town transforms into Christmas Town U.S.A. The website says, “An evening in Christmas Town U.S.A. is like a magical trip back in time.”

Biltmore Candlelight Christmas – A 2 1/2 hour Drive From Charlotte

A visit to Biltmore Estate, which is decorated with classic Christmas decor. From Biltmore House to Antler Hill Village, fragrant wreaths, glittering garland, and thousands of sparkling ornaments create a one-of-kind holiday oasis. Dazzling by day, the house is truly magical during Candlelight Christmas Evenings, a 40-year tradition.

Biltmore admissions start at $125. A bit pricey, but folks say it is worth it.

