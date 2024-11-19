Holiday Pop Ups In Charlotte To Make Your Season Lit

We’ve almost made it through another year, and it’s time to celebrate. Holiday pop ups in Charlotte are very popular. So, let’s explore some of the ones you might want to add to your calendar this season.

Holiday Pop Ups In Charlotte

According to AXIOS Charlotte, there are plenty of holiday pop ups in Charlotte that offer a chance to ring in the season with friends. Let’s start with one of my favorites, Tinseltown at Billy Sunday, Optimist Hall, Charlotte. Tinseltown kicks off just after Thanksgiving on November 29 and runs through December 31. Billy Sunday always provides a special seasonal cocktail menu along with small plates.

Debbie Nance

The Tinseltown hours usually run from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to midnight on Fridays and noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. But, check this year’s schedule once it’s published to be sure. Cocktails last year were plentiful, including ‘Kidnap Sandy Claws,’ which is a sugar cookie martini. The ‘Throne of Lies,’ which was an espresso martini and so many more. They all have clever names and creative ingredients and presentations.

Debbie Nance

My husband, our adult son and myself visited last year and had a blast. Billy Sunday decorates to the max. And, the nibble plates are fun to share, too. In addition to Christmas themed holiday pop ups in Charlotte, Billy Sunday also does pop ups for Valentine’s and Halloween. And, yes, we go to those, too.

More Holiday Pop Ups In Charlotte

Another fun spot we have visited for pop ups is Miracle at Backstage Lounge in Charlotte. The South Boulevard pop up kicks off November 20 and runs through December 29. It’s a speakeasy type lounge with a weekly password to be found on their social media. The first password is ‘Let the good times begin!’

There are plenty of other holiday pop ups in Charlotte. And, you can explore AXIOS Charlotte’s full suggestion list. But, plan to grab your friends and get lit while making the season bright!

Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.