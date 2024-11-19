Holiday Pop Ups In Charlotte To Make Your Season Lit
We’ve almost made it through another year, and it’s time to celebrate. Holiday pop ups in Charlotte are very popular. So, let’s explore some of the ones you might want to add to your calendar this season.
According to AXIOS Charlotte, there are plenty of holiday pop ups in Charlotte that offer a chance to ring in the season with friends. Let’s start with one of my favorites, Tinseltown at Billy Sunday, Optimist Hall, Charlotte. Tinseltown kicks off just after Thanksgiving on November 29 and runs through December 31. Billy Sunday always provides a special seasonal cocktail menu along with small plates.
The Tinseltown hours usually run from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to midnight on Fridays and noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. But, check this year’s schedule once it’s published to be sure. Cocktails last year were plentiful, including ‘Kidnap Sandy Claws,’ which is a sugar cookie martini. The ‘Throne of Lies,’ which was an espresso martini and so many more. They all have clever names and creative ingredients and presentations.
My husband, our adult son and myself visited last year and had a blast. Billy Sunday decorates to the max. And, the nibble plates are fun to share, too. In addition to Christmas themed holiday pop ups in Charlotte, Billy Sunday also does pop ups for Valentine’s and Halloween. And, yes, we go to those, too.
More Holiday Pop Ups In Charlotte
Another fun spot we have visited for pop ups is Miracle at Backstage Lounge in Charlotte. The South Boulevard pop up kicks off November 20 and runs through December 29. It’s a speakeasy type lounge with a weekly password to be found on their social media. The first password is ‘Let the good times begin!’
There are plenty of other holiday pop ups in Charlotte. And, you can explore AXIOS Charlotte’s full suggestion list. But, plan to grab your friends and get lit while making the season bright!