How To Hack Happy Hormones

Hormones are natural chemicals that your body produces. They play a very important part in many bodily functions including emotions and they can even be hacked to create a better mood according to Healthline.

Some happy hormones include:

Dopamine : the feel-good hormone that is part of your brain’s reward system. It triggers from good things like learning, memory, entertainment, and more.

: the feel-good hormone that is part of your brain’s reward system. It triggers from good things like learning, memory, entertainment, and more. Serotonin : helps to regulate all kinds of things including memory, learning, sleep, appetite, and even digestion.

: helps to regulate all kinds of things including memory, learning, sleep, appetite, and even digestion. Oxytocin : this is normally called the “love hormone” and is extremely important for childbirth, breastfeeding, and forming strong parent-child bonds. It helps with trust, empathy, and bonding in relationships.

: this is normally called the “love hormone” and is extremely important for childbirth, breastfeeding, and forming strong parent-child bonds. It helps with trust, empathy, and bonding in relationships. Endorphins: these are the body’s natural pain reliever that is produced when you’re stressed or uncomfortable. It can also be produced during rewarding activities like eating or exercising.

So, what are some things you can do to hack these hormones?

Go outside

Going outside during the day can help to boost your serotonin levels. Researchers have found that UV rays are responsible for this serotonin increase, plus going outdoors is a good way to refresh. Just make sure that you wear sunscreen to protect your skin.

Listen to music

Music can boost multiple different happy hormones. Instrumental music can help to boost dopamine levels, especially if it gives you chills. If you enjoy listening to music that will also increase happy hormones like serotonin and leave you in a much better mood. A 2016 study even found that those who create music, like choir members, get an increase in endorphin when rehearsing.

Pet your dog

Petting your dog is a great way to increase both you and your dog’s oxytocin levels. Even if you don’t own a dog you can experience oxytocin increase seeing a dog that you like.

