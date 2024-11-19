How To Properly Manage Your Emotions

Properly managing and expressing emotions is super important. Luckily Healthline has some amazing advice on where to begin when managing your emotions.

Regulate, don’t respress

Managing your emotions doesn’t mean just sweeping them under the rug. It’s important to notice how you’re feeling and to allow yourself to feel that way. Once you notice how you’re feeling you can then respond properly by trying to regulate the emotion through self-care and mindfulness. Just trying to immediately get rid of the emotion, or repress it, is damaging and can even cause your emotions to become stronger.

Identify feelings

It’s important to check in on yourself and try to identify what you’re feeling. This can help you to understand the situation more and have more control over whatever you’re experiencing. You can try asking yourself questions like:

What am I feeling currently?

Why do I feel this way?

What can I do about these feelings?

Are there any better ways that I could be coping with these feelings?

Accept all of your emotions

Validating how you’re feeling is extremely important. Although it might seem like you should tell yourself to “just calm down” when super excited or angry, this invalidates how you’re feeling. Becoming comfortable with your own emotions, especially intense emotions, can help you to fully feel them without reacting in extreme ways.

