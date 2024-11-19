This Health Benefit Might Make More People Drink Coffee

Coffee is something that most Americans feel they can’t live without. Some people even drink five or six cups every single day! Those who enjoy coffee every day will be very happy to hear the drink actually has an incredible health benefit according to Goodnet.

A 2024 study recently found that coffee can actually help to ward off cardiometabolic diseases. Cardiometabolic multimorbidity is when an individual develops two cardiovascular diseases together like stroke, heart disease, or type 2 diabetes. According to the recent study, drinking three cups of coffee every single day can actually lower the development of these heart diseases.

For this research, 180,000 British individuals were studied by researchers in the UK Biobank. This organization tracks the long-term health of different people. When the study began none of the subjects had cardiometabolic disease. The results from the study showed that those who ingested moderate caffeine amounts: three cups of coffee, or 200-300 milligrams a day, had lower risks of new cardiometabolic multimorbidity. This risk was reduced by 48.1% in those who drank three cups of coffee a day.

Although there have been a few studies that have shown positive results like this, you should still be careful about how much caffeine you drink. There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the real connection between caffeine and heart health. However, it does currently seem that caffeine can really be good for your health and doesn’t seem to do harm when consumed in healthy amounts.

