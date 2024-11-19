Why You Should Ditch Social Media For 30 Days

Social media is a good way to connect with others and learn new things; however, it can be bad for us. There are a few reasons why everyone should try to go 30 days without social media.

Social media detoxes allow you time to yourself to process things properly. With so much more free time people usually pick up good habits like journaling or meditation to replace when they would usually just be scrolling. This new found personal time can also help you to recognize the things you love about your life and things that you need to change.

Having so much less stimulation causes most people to search deeper internally and find things they may not have noticed. This includes traumas you may not have known about that have been affecting your life and how you perceive things without even noticing. Deeper reflection about yourself and your past can help you to become happier and more satisfied with your life by pointing out the things that make you unhappy and how you can fix it.

Social media also tends to be addictive by feeding you short and interesting content. Most of the time this content is made to anger or upset the person watching it because these emotions keep you engaged and scrolling. This can obviously cause your mood to become sour and can even ruin your entire day.

You don’t really need to go an entire 30 days off of social media if that’s not possible. Even just having a week every month where you stay off of social media can be beneficial. During this time you might even notice such a huge improvement that you delete all the apps bringing you down and never look back.

