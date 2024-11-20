Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Catherine Lane

Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” Features A Former Carolina Panther

Author Catherine Lane
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Former football player and Food Network Star winner Eddie Jackson attends Jets + Chefs: The Ultimate Tailgate hosted by Joe Namath and Mario Batali - Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at Pier 92 on October 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

There will be not one but two North Carolina faces this year on Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge”. One of them is a former player for the Carolina Panthers. And now I’m in.

Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” Features Locals

Not only is former NFL defensive back Eddie Jackson on the program, he is also co-hosting with the Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond. But that’s not all. According to our source, wsoctv.com, The Food Network features the owner of Charlotte’s Sweet Spot Studio, Jossie Lukacik.

This Former Panther Does So Much More Than Bake On The Show

Now, Jackson is quite the character and keeps Drummond amused. He reportedly has downed many a cookie since the beginning of the series and has even hopped on a sleigh complete with Santa gear. While Jackson and Lukacik give great commentary, it’s the Christmas cookie that’s the real star. Jackson was interviewed by the Charlotte Observer and here’s what he tells them in their interview, “That’s really cool to see after eight seasons that the cookie community is really kind of still evolving.” I am all about a cookie community.

He goes on to say that Charlotte, North Carolina still holds a special place in his heart. And furthermore, cooking is in his blood. He boasts that both of his grandmothers are great cooks. Lukacik is newer to the Food Network’s “cookie community” but says being on the challenge is a dream come true according to our source. Here’s her favorite, “I am a gingerbread girl, during the year, we make so many cookies — and I don’t eat any of them. I want to come to gingerbread like that is the one cookie that I can’t not eat.”

Christmas Cookie

Directly from the Charlotte Observer, Here are the times to watch:

“Christmas Cookie Challenge” airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Food Network and via streaming on Max. Viewers can see Lukacik compete on Dec. 19 or when her episode re-airs on Dec. 20 at 1 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Catherine Lane is the morning show co-host and midday host on Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for the past 24 years and is a recipient of the Academy of Country Music Major Market Personality of the Year award. Catherine has been on air in both radio and television in the Queen City for 38 years. As a content creator for Country 1037, Catherine writes blogs on local events and restaurants. She also writes about great travel spots and out of the way places in the Carolinas. Anything outdoors, travel, food, animals or the many country artists from the Carolinas.


5 Country Christmas Albums Everyone Must Hear

Country artists love recording Christmas albums. Recently, Jon Pardi released a new Christmas album shortly after being made a Grand Ole Opry member. He told us, “I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas record. It just sounded fun! It’s been many years of hearing Christmas music and being like, ‘I still haven’t made a [Christmas] record!’ Eventually, I was just like, ‘Alright, we’re doing a Christmas record!'”

Kane Brown also released a new Christmas song this year. He released a cover of Elvis Presley’s classic “Blue Christmas.” Elvis’ voice starts off the familiar song, and Kane’s voice comes in on the second verse. Kane told us, “I chose to cover ‘Blue Christmas’ because it was probably one of my favorite Christmas songs. I don’t have a lot. I used to sing it all the time whenever I was first coming up in the music scene, just while I was warming up and just playing around on stage, so when I got asked to do a Christmas song, of course, I’d have picked that one. And to reimagine it with Elvis is amazing.”

When it comes to artists with multiple country Christmas albums, Reba McEntire has four Christmas albums already under her belt. Johnny Cash had some fantastic Christmas songs in his career. George Strait, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Lady A, and Garth Brooks also brought Christmas cheer.

Additionally, there’s the amazing Christmas work from Brett Eldredge, who has made his Christmas “Glow” tour an annual event. Other artists with Christmas records include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kenny Rogers, Kacey Musgraves, and even Miranda Lambert’s Pistol Annies.

It’s pretty hard to pick just five country music Christmas albums that are the best, but we did just that. If you don’t already know these five albums by heart, you really should check them out.

RELATED: 5 Of Reba’s Very Best Christmas Songs

  • "White Christmas" Martina McBride (1998, 2007)

    Okay, so Martina McBride isn’t on top of the country charts anymore; however, her Christmas album, “White Christmas,” which was first released in 1998, is nothing short of spectacular. There is a reason she does a Christmas tour every year: it’s her calling. The way she reinvents the classics is fantastic!

  • "Beyond The Season" Garth Brooks (1992)

    Garth is one country superstar who loves to release Christmas albums; he has released three in his career so far. His first Christmas album, Beyond The Season, came shortly after his huge success began in country music in 1992. Because Garth does not allow his music or videos to play on YouTube, it’s hard to find a Brooks holiday classic, but we did find one. In his 1992 “Silent Night” version, he tells a special holiday story mid-song about him and his then-wife, Sandy.

  • "Merry Christmas Strait to You!" George Strait (1985)

    George Strait is another country icon who loves to release Christmas albums. His first Christmas album came out in 1985, and the King of Country Music does a fine job on holiday classics “Frosty The Snowman,” which makes it sound like Frosty came from Texas, “Winter Wonderland,” and “Away In A Manger.” His much-talked-about “Christmas Cookies,” which Lainey Wilson recently covered, was released on a country Christmas compilation in 1999, which featured songs from various country stars of the day.

  • "Glow" by Brett Eldredge (2016)

    The album that forever made Brett Eldredge a Christmas-singing country star. Brett tours each year with his Christmas show selling out in every city it plays each year. He’s so good at Christmas music that Kelly Clarkson sought him out to sing a Christmas duet, “Under The Mistletoe,” with her on her 2021 Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around.

    As for Brett’s “Glow,” every song on it sounds like a classic. Highlights are his perfect versions of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and the title track, “Glow.”

  • "Once Upon A Christmas" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers (1984)

    One of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time, selling more than five million copies before the 1980s closed. This album is a classic, and Dolly Parton wrote seven original songs for the album, which have all become classics of their own.

 

