If You’re Driving Over Thanksgiving Be Sure To Fill Up At Sheetz

The only thing that may more trying on one’s patience than traveling via air over Thanksgiving, is traveling on the road over Thanksgiving. Let’s just be honest, traveling AT ALL over Thanksgiving is no day at the beach. Good news though. Sheetz gets this and is at least going to give your wallet peace of mind. Now, thru the end of the month, Sheetz is lowering their gas prices by FORTY CENTS!

The price reduction applies to their “Unleaded 88” gasoline. And according to WTAJ, “The price drop will be available at all 505 Sheetz locations that offer Unleaded 88.” And yes, that applies to all the Sheetz locations in the Carolinas.

Now, let me go ahead and answer your next question, “Can I use Unleaded 88 in my car?” The answer, for the most part, is YES.

Unleaded 88 is approved for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. In fact, the EPA estimates that over 90% of gasoline sold for 2001 and newer vehicles. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner to reduce toxins and provides a higher octane level to help boost horsepower and efficiency in a vehicle.

