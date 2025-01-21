Carly Pearce Knows Working Out Is A Choice

Carly Pearce is an avid runner and she enjoys working out, but that doesn’t mean she wakes up every day wanting to do it. She thinks anyone who says they want to work out more but struggles to follow through with it has to accept that it’s a choice that has to be made every day.

Carly told us in a recent interview, “I genuinely like it, but I will tell you it is difficult. Sometimes the hour that you have to get up in order to make it work [is really early]. A lot of people say I don’t have the time.”

She added, “You do have the time, but do you want to get up before the sun? That’s what you have to decide.”

Carly Pearce: Seven Years Since Her Debut

Pearce released her debut album, Every Little Thing, seven years ago, and since then, she’s released three more studio albums, including her latest, Hummingbird, featuring her current single, “Truck on Fire.” With each album, Carly has evolved and stretched and challenged herself as an artist within the country music genre, and she talks about the people who inspire her to keep growing and pushing herself as an artist.

Carly told us what keeps her inspired: “People like my heroes, who continue to raise the bar and want to continue to reinvent themselves and just keep getting better.”

She added, “I think I’m just getting started and I really do want to make sure that I’m putting out music that continues to inspire others but also just inspires me as a songwriter.”

Pearce recently unveiled the official music video for her single “Truck on Fire” and the video has some spice to it.

The music video transports the viewer to a small town and sees Carly live out a classic revenge fantasy, taking matters into her own hands by torching the beloved truck of a cheating ex. Directed by Carly’s longtime collaborator Alexa Campbell, “Truck on Fire” is her first official music video to be released since she won the CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year in April for her GRAMMY-nominated single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton.

