Garth Brooks To Wrap Las Vegas Stint

After nearly two years of one-of-a-kind performances, Garth Brooks’ residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is set to wrap with three weekends of shows.

Garth said, “It’s just so much fun. If you haven’t seen the show yet, you’re in a bar in the show. I think what my favorite thing is it feels like everybody feels like they’re a part of it.”

As Brooks prepares to put the wraps on this Vegas engagement, he does have a goal in mind for those who’ll be in the audience. He offered, “What you want to do is you want to peak on your last show…and these guys do it great,” he says of his band and crew. “It’s like any sports team – you want to be playing your best sport, your best game during the playoffs.”

Garth’s remaining performances inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace begin February 21, 22, and 23, and they continue over the following two weekends with the last show set for March 9.

Garth Brooks’ Anthology Series

Brooks’ Anthology series chronicles different chapters in his life and career through stories and music. His latest The Anthology, Part IV: Going Home, which was released in December (12/6), tells the story of when he stepped away from music for a while.

Each volume is filled with music that Garth created during each volume’s specific timeframe – and stories that go well beyond the music he was making. The Anthology, Part IV: Going Home offers a more personal look than he’s ever given into the fourteen years (2000-2014) that he spent largely out of the spotlight, retired from active touring.

The country icon explained why The Anthology, Part IV – like all previous installments – includes music along with an extensive narrative and all sorts of never-before-seen photos. He told us, “The most important thing in any stage of any artist’s career is the music. So the music of that time is in every one of these. So it’s kind of like a ‘boxed set,’ really.”

He added, “So, all the music’s in there. And then the stories of how the songs got written. And then I get to tell the story of what it was like to record it.”

Garth plans to release another installment of the box set series in the near future chronicling when he returned to playing arenas, a chapter that’ll be the subject of the fifth Anthology installment.

