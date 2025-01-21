Kane Brown’s New Sweet Song Is ‘Gorgeous’

Kane Brown just released a new song from his The High Road album, which will be out on Friday (1/24). The sweet new song is called “Gorgeous.”

Kane said of the new tune, “‘Gorgeous’ is really a heartfelt song if you listen to it word for word. It’s telling you it’s not all about the stuff that you wear, ya know, or anything like that, it’s just about the person you are and the beauty inside you that makes you gorgeous.”

The first verse and chorus of the song lyrics are: “If looks could kill, I’d be six deep / Girl, you’re drop dead, you got me droppin’ to my knees / You’re eleven out of ten from your head down to your feet / Yeah, you’re perfect, as perfect can be.”

“But it ain’t your smile, ain’t your hair, ain’t them diamonds that you wear / Ain’t the way you look tonight that makes me want you / It’s your heart, it’s your mind, it’s what man just can’t design / It’s the beautiful inside that makes you gorgeous.”

The singer posted a video clip of himself with his daughters and wife on Instagram with the song playing in the background. He wrote, “Gorgeous out now!!!”

RELATED: Kane Brown’s New Song For Dads And Daughters



Kane Brown: The New Album

Brown, in a recent interview, discussed his fourth studio album, The High Road, for the first time from his new home studio outside Nashville.

Brown told the Associated Press, “I’ve always been nervous to push boundaries and do certain things. Since I’ve been here for a decade, I needed to stop hiding and do what I love. My country always comes first.”

Kane added that he and his partners “gave our everything to the songs” on his upcoming album. Brown continued that this is “by far my favorite album, from the sequencing to the songwriting to the different sounds.” He says there is definitely a song for everybody. He added that whenever he asks somebody what’s their favorite song, he always gets a different answer, which he loves.

The singer is known for his big hit songs and collaborations, which cross many genre lines. In the past, he has collaborated with Marshmello, Swae Lee, H.E.R., Chris Young, his former schoolmate Lauren Alaina, Nelly, and many more.

Brown will release his most “feature-packed album,” The High Road, with guests Khalid, Jelly Roll, and Brad Paisley on Friday (1/24).

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.