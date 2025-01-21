Kelsea Balerini’s Mom Makes Tour Cookies

Kelsea Ballerini is on the road on her first arena headline tour, and she shared something that her mom did for everyone she works with, and it’s quite sweet.

Kelsea posted a video clip on her Insta Stories holding a white bag of cookies. She said, “Ya’ll, my cute mom spent all day yesterday making cookies for every single person in the band and crew, and the drivers and everyone on tour, which is a lot of people. Just some homemade cookies!”

She then showed some professional-looking tags on the cookie bag of the Ballerini tour, that reads in part, “A little piece of the bakery.” She said, “She even made these tags Very cute, Mom.”

Kelsea Ballerini’s 2025 January Tour Dates:

Jan. 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Jan. 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Jan. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Jan. 25 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Jan. 29 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Jan. 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Kelsea Ballerini: Her Funny Concert Moments

There’s no doubt that through all those shows, she’s had one or two embarrassing moments. Kelsea recently shared with People Magazine one of those moments on stage in front of thousands of fans.

She offered, “I do all these costume changes, and I had jeans on. I was singing ‘Miss Me More’, and because I have my [in-ear] monitors in, in my brain, I’m like, ‘Man, people are really yelling this. Things feel extra rowdy tonight!’ And then I realized that they were yelling at me to zip my fly. That was embarrassing.”

She explained that she has also “gotten stuck in a zipper in quick-change before” and that she just had to grab the microphone and be in the tent behind the stage. She added that she feels like all those moments now, instead of being embarrassed, “I just roll with it. It happens.”

