U.S. National Whitewater Center Plans $350M Raleigh Expansion

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: A competitor practices ahead of the Canoe/Kayak US National Team Trials at the U.S. National Whitewater Center on April 7, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The U.S. National Whitewater Center is set to build a $350 million facility in Raleigh. This marks their first expansion beyond their Charlotte headquarters.

The center saw incredible success last year when 1.1 million visitors came to the massive 1,300-acre Charlotte location, bringing in $28 million.

“The center has been approached to be part of a significant opportunity in Raleigh,” said Wise to the Triangle Business Journal.

The facility runs with 1,000 employees split between full-time and seasonal roles. As leader of the non-profit, Wise makes $350,000 yearly.

Expansion plans reach into South Carolina, with new locations coming to Columbia and Greenville. Meanwhile, in Charlotte, they’re working on adding an on-site hotel.

Visitors can choose between wild rapids or gentle kayaking areas. Those looking to stay dry can enjoy zip lines, rope courses, and rock climbing walls.

The business has shown strong growth. From 2012 to 2015, revenue jumped 30% to $20.4 million. Things haven’t always gone smoothly in Charlotte. They’ve dealt with tough economic times, faced a tragic visitor death, and struggled through COVID-19 closures.

The exact location and opening timeline for the Raleigh site haven’t been revealed yet. This expansion matches their mission to bring outdoor adventures to more communities.

