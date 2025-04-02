Charlotte’s Indian Food Scene Grows to 14 Restaurants Across City

There's been no shortage of Indian restaurants, but a recent feature highlighted 12 standouts in Charlotte, North Carolina, providing insight into this part of the region's vibrant South Central Asian culinary influence. From North to South Charlotte, this list highlights the diversity of spicy Indian cuisine, whether it be the biryani of old or the vegan Indian street food, or Indo-Chinese fusion.

Prominent among these is Joy's Biryani N Kababs, a booming brand with a cult following for biryani and Indian Chinese. Chaat N Dosa, which is populated by vegetarian and vegan diners, serves street food favorites at budget-friendly prices. At Sarangi, near the university area, diners feast on northern Indian and Nepali classics such as momos and chole bhatura, now accompanied by a new $10 lunch menu.

One restaurant changing the game is Desi District, a grocery-meets-eatery franchise offering oversized family-style dishes. “We flip the experience saying that, ‘Hey. See, taste, and only if you like, you get to order.' So if you don't like it, you don't have to order,” said co-founder Santhosh Muruganantham. “We have taken the mall philosophy into the restaurant philosophy. Like if you go to a mall, you go to a clothing store, you get to try your clothes before you buy, right? You go to an electronic store, you get to play with your laptop before you buy your laptop. So why couldn't we get that same experience into a restaurant?”