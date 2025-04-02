Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

CLT Taco Week 2025 – Vote for the Best Here!

Charlotte, Let’s Taco About It! Have you been waiting to take a bite out of the Queen City’s taco scene? Ever wonder where the BEST TACO JOINTS in Charlotte are…

Randi Moultrie

Charlotte, Let’s Taco About It!

Have you been waiting to take a bite out of the Queen City’s taco scene? Ever wonder where the BEST TACO JOINTS in Charlotte are hiding?

Wait no longer! We have unearthed the hidden gems of Charlotte’s best tacos and dusted off some local all-time favorite taco joints to take part in the 7th Annual CLT Taco Week April 11 – 20, 2025. Feed your appetite for culinary adventure on a week-long journey as you chomp through the best tacos Charlotte has to offer! Starting Friday, April 11 you can take a bite out of Charlotte’s taco scene for only $4 each for a specialty taco.

Locals and visitors alike will be able to try some of the best tacos, these tacos will be unique and available just for this one week, so do not miss out. Why not, order several variations of tacos amongst your peers and share, then do the same at the next restaurant, and the next. Dig in to support your hard-working local chefs, line cooks, wait staff and an awesome group of restaurants who make Charlotte taste great.

CharlotteFoodTaco Week
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
a close up of a strawberry as we discuss the viral $19 strawberry
Country 103.7Taking A Deep Dive Into The Viral $19 StrawberryDebbie Nance
Margarita Recipe for national margarita day picture of a blueberry margarita with limes
Country 103.7Cheers To National Margarita Day Let’s CelebrateDebbie Nance
girl scout cookies for sale as we learn about girl scout cookies transformed
Country 103.7It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season And Here’s How To Transform Your Favorites Into New TreatsDebbie Nance
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!