CLT Taco Week 2025 – Vote for the Best Here!

Charlotte, Let’s Taco About It!

Have you been waiting to take a bite out of the Queen City’s taco scene? Ever wonder where the BEST TACO JOINTS in Charlotte are hiding?

Wait no longer! We have unearthed the hidden gems of Charlotte’s best tacos and dusted off some local all-time favorite taco joints to take part in the 7th Annual CLT Taco Week April 11 – 20, 2025. Feed your appetite for culinary adventure on a week-long journey as you chomp through the best tacos Charlotte has to offer! Starting Friday, April 11 you can take a bite out of Charlotte’s taco scene for only $4 each for a specialty taco.