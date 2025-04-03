Charlotte Art Programs See Huge Turnout as People Flock to Hands-on Displays

Interactive art swept through Charlotte, drawing thousands to touch, play, and create. Two major festivals turned the city into a giant canvas where everyone could leave their mark.

"What's so great about Uptown is that there is foot traffic so you can put something up with no explanation, and know that people are going to see it and are going to interact with it," said Alana Graber to WCNC.

In NoDa, wishes written by locals were transformed into a striking mural. Meanwhile, Divine Barrel Brewing started showing different artists' work each month, bringing fresh art to beer lovers.

Jake Bock runs programs at Divine Barrel Brewing. "It's awesome to see people that come in, not expecting to have that kind of experience, and then they have to engage with the art, and then they love it," he said.

Matt Alvis at Activation Studios found old tricks didn't work anymore. Instagram posts fell flat. Artists had to step out, shake hands, and spark real talks with people.

A fresh group called ArtWalks CLT started walking tours of street art. They're breaking down walls between art and everyday folks who might think galleries aren't for them.

Downtown saw record crowds at art shows this year. People couldn't resist playing giant musical instruments or dancing under lights that moved with them.

The BLKMRKTCLT group brought art straight to the streets. They created spaces where hundreds of artists could meet their neighbors.

Studies from UNC Charlotte proved these programs work magic. "There are programs in Charlotte that help engage people across social boundaries that they might not otherwise cross," said Vaughn Schmutz, associate professor of sociology.

What started as a tiny art fair now pulls in crowds year after year. People come back to chat with their favorite artists and add new pieces to their walls.