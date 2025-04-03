Charlotte SHOUT! Festival Returns With Over 200 Events Across 17 Days

The streets of Uptown Charlotte will buzz with activity from April 4-20, as Charlotte SHOUT! brings its mix of art, music, food, and creative works. Planners think the 17-day festival will draw massive crowds to various spots around the city center.

"Charlotte SHOUT! continues to elevate the vibrancy of Uptown, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors and creating unforgettable moments," said Robert Krumbine to WCCB Charlotte.

Last year's success saw 642,000 visitors flood the streets. Local shops and restaurants took in $17.1 million. Artists from the area earned $650,000, while 28 food trucks served hungry guests.

This year brings new attractions. Teams will stack canned goods into works of art through CanStruction, with all food going to Second Harvest afterward. The new Oracle display mixes AI tech with giant blow-up figures that react to visitors.

Some roads won't be open to cars. You can't drive on Levine Avenue of the Arts between Tryon and Church until April 21. Cedar Street shuts down from Trade to 5th Street from April 10-13.

At the SHOUT! Lounge, 18 different art spots show off work by people who live here. Watch artists paint right in front of you, try making art yourself on weekends, catch some tunes, or grab a bite to eat.

Three mini-festivals fit inside the big one. Try food from top local chefs at Charlotte StrEATs on April 12-13. Smell the smoke at the Carolina BBQ Festival with its mix of cooking and music April 4-5. Listen to smart talks at the Charlotte Ideas Festival April 3-8.

It all starts today, April 3, at the fixed-up Carolina Theatre. You'll need tickets for opening night, which ends with Noelle Russell talking about AI.

Look for old favorites like the big decorated eggs, there are 13 this time. The Pianodrome, made from 40 old pianos stuck together, moves to a new spot in the Wells Fargo Atrium.