Don’t Be Fooled By These April Fool’s Day Treats

It's that time of year again. April Fool's Day is here. And, to be honest I've never been a fan of the whole prank day. Some of the jokes are either down right stupid or bordering on mean sometimes. But, I decided to explore how the whole observance began. And, I wanted to share a fun way to 'celebrate' the day with a tasty snack.

How April Fool's Day Began

So, let's dig in and examine the beginnings of April Fool's Day. As we were preparing for our radio show yesterday we ran across an interesting tidbit. Apparently, April Fool's Day got its start much earlier than I ever thought. The story goes that with the reform of the calendar under Charles IX, New Year's Day was moved from April 1 to January 1.

However, due to the slowness of communication back then and general resistance to change, the January 1 date was not fully accepted for several years. And, those traditionalists who clung to April1 as New Year's Day were scoffed at as 'fools' and sent fake party invitations and prank gifts. Who knew?!

First of all, I never knew New Year's Day was ever on April 1. But, can you imagine not finding out about such a change for years? I get miffed if my email doesn't go through in a matter of seconds. Anyway, instead of silly or mean spirited jokes and pranks, I thought I'd do what I always do and turn my attention to April Fool's Day food! We'll call this one 'April Foods Day.'

My April Fool's Day 'Onion Rings'

So, I hope you enjoy my spin on 'onion rings' on this April Fool's Day. They're delicious, and you won't need a breath mint afterwards. Plus, the kids will love the surprise they get when they bite into what looks like an onion ring only to find a sweet treat! And, the dipping sauce is even part of the prank.