Charlotte Airport Hits Record 58.8 Million Passengers, Moves Rideshare Pickup Spots

A surge of 58.8 million travelers passed through Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2024. This crushed the previous year's count by 5.4 million people. To handle the swelling crowds, officials rolled out fresh traffic plans.

The airport's new rules kicked in on March 28. Rideshare services must now stick to inner lanes at the upper-level departure zones. The switch aims to slash wait times and squeeze more value from the pickup areas.

Personal vehicles must use outer lanes on both levels. By splitting up different types of traffic, the airport hopes to bust through the bottlenecks that plague peak travel hours.

The massive jump in visitors, over 5 million more than in 2022, shows why these fixes couldn't wait. The old setup just couldn't keep up with the crowds.

Among global airports, CLT ranks seventh in takeoffs and landings, based on data from Airports Council International. American Airlines runs most operations here; it's their second-biggest base with 90% of all flights.

Last November brought three extra inner lanes to the departure area. Workers rushed to finish this piece of the bigger push to fix the mess of cars and buses clogging the roads.

Twin walkways now stretch from hourly parking straight to the main building. Since July, these paths have lifted foot traffic above the ground chaos.

With fewer people dodging cars at crosswalks, vehicles zip through faster than before. The raised paths cut right over the busy roads below.

Want details about pickup and dropoff changes? Check the airport's site. Look under "To & From" for a full list of transport choices.