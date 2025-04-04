Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen Get CMA’s Triple Play Award Honor
The Country Music Association announced recipients of the 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards, which honor the songwriters behind some of the genre’s most notable No. 1 hits. Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen are among the many songwriters being honored. Other songwriters getting honored include Zach Crowell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley (two-time recipient), Charlie Handsome (two-time recipient), Randy Montana, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, and more.
In addition, legendary music publisher David Conrad will receive the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award. This year, CMA will also proudly honor 73 songwriters who have achieved their first No.1 Country hit since the previous ceremony.
The CMA Triple Play Awards ceremony will be hosted by composer and CMA Board member Jim Beavers, and will play out on Tuesday, April 29, in Nashville.
CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a statement, "Songwriters are the heartbeat of Country Music, and the CMA Triple Play Awards allow us to recognize the incredible talent and dedication it takes to write not just one, but three No. 1 songs in a year."
She added, "We’re also proud to celebrate those reaching their first No. 1—a milestone that marks the beginning of many great stories. We look forward to uniting our songwriting community later this month to honor these achievements and the creative contributions that continue to shape the genre."
Jelly Roll will be honored for these songs:
"Halfway To Hell," recorded by Jelly Roll
"I Am Not Okay," recorded by Jelly Roll
"Liar," recorded by Jelly Roll
Morgan Wallen will be honored for these songs:
"Mamaw’s House," recorded by Thomas Rhett feat. Morgan Wallen
"I Had Some Help," recorded by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
"Love Somebody," recorded by Morgan Wallen
The CMA Songwriter Advocate Award honors individuals who have significantly supported and advanced the art and careers of songwriters, leaving a lasting impact on Country Music and the songwriting community.