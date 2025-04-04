This Day in Country History: April 4

April 4 has seen some interesting performances and heartwarming cultural milestones showcasing the warm generosity of country music artists. Sadly, the genre also lost one of its greatest songwriters, Alex Harvey, on this day. He had a big influence on the country music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Events featuring LeAnn Rimes, the raucous Pistol Annies, and more have happened on April 4:

2011: Mega country star LeAnn Rimes sang the national anthem at the National Collegiate Athletic Association's men's basketball championship game in Houston, Texas. Rimes performed a perfect rendition of this often-challenging song.

2018: Country duo Florida Georgia Line headlined a fun street party in Nashville to help the Tennessee Titans football team showcase their new uniforms. This free show was held at the crossroads of Broadway and First Avenue, delighting Florida Georgia Line and Tennessee Titan fans.

2024: Supergroup Pistol Annies, with members Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley, debuted on the American Country Music's Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country. They performed their song "Hell on Heels," which would later be the title track to their debut album of the same name.

Cultural Milestones

This day has seen generous country music artists perform at benefit concerts and the birth of one of the industry's most influential songwriters:

1938: Hitmaker and songwriter Norris Wilson was born on April 4 in Scottsville, Kentucky. He had a significant impact on country music, writing hits such as Tammy Wynette's "He Loves Me All The Way" and George Jones's "A Picture Of Me (Without You)." Norris died on June 8, 2017.

2017: Country great Ricky Scaggs performed at the annual Jammin' To Beat the Blues benefit at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. This event supports Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.

2021: Country diva Carrie Underwood raised over $101,000 for the international Save The Children charity through a livestream concert at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Underwood performed several country/gospel songs, including "Amazing Grace," "O How I Love Jesus," and "I Surrender All."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From record label changes to arrest charges, April 4 marks an interesting day in country music history:

2008: Country great Hank Williams Jr. surrendered to police in Memphis, Tennessee, on a warrant issued for an alleged assault on a young waitress at the Peabody Hotel's lobby bar. Charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

2020: Country songwriter Alex Harvey died. The prolific songwriter crafted songs for numerous stars, including Kenny Rogers, Tanya Tucker, Willie Nelson, and Jimmy Buffett. His creative writing had a major impact on the genre.

Country songwriter Alex Harvey died. The prolific songwriter crafted songs for numerous stars, including Kenny Rogers, Tanya Tucker, Willie Nelson, and Jimmy Buffett. His creative writing had a major impact on the genre. 2022: Country singer Lauren Alaina said goodbye to her longtime record label, Mercury Records, and UMG Nashville, which she was with for over 11 years, and released her debut album Wildflower.