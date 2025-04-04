These Songs On The Wedding ‘No Play’ List Have Brides Saying I Don’t

We've all been to enough weddings to know the typical songs you hear on repeat at the reception. But, recently we got into a discussion on the radio show about the wedding no play list. In other words, the songs brides warned the DJ not to play..or else!

It all started when I visited my hair stylist for an appointment. This girl is like the daughter I never had. She is one of my son's best friends from high school, and she is getting married in the fall. And, she always updates me on the progress of the wedding planning.

Well, this time she told me she was in the process of making her wedding no play list. I had never heard of such a thing. Then, she clued me in that as a bride she had to present a list to the DJ of what to play...and, more importantly, what not to play. "Do tell," I responded.

Top Songs On The Wedding No Play List

At the top of her list was the ballpark standard 'Sweet Caroline' from Neil Diamond. Apparently, it's been overdone and it's just too cheesy with all the repeats from the crowd. Noted. Also on the list is anything from Michael Jackson or Bruno Mars. She just doesn't care for them and has a negative reaction when she hears them. LOL.

The list went on to include 'Macarena.' Who knew people even thought of that tired old number? This bride to be also put her foot down to popular party and club song/dance 'The Wobble.' There were many more. But, the one that made me laugh out loud was not so much for the song, but for the dance it inspires a certain group to do.

That wedding no play list song was Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop The Feeling.' The reason given...she doesn't like the way older rhythmically challenged dudes dance when it plays. She described a move with their arms bent at elbows, tucked in close to their sides accompanied by little side to side steps. Ok, that's fair criticism.

And, it turns out that her wedding no play list was almost identical to a list I found published in popular wedding publication The Knot. So, she's not on an island in her protests of these songs. And, when we raised the question to our listening audience, they weighed in!