Women’s professional soccer is ON. THE. RISE. in the Queen City! Carolina Ascent FC’s Inaugural Season continues on Saturday, April 12th at 7:00 pm with Youth Sports Day. Tickets start at $26. Click here to secure your seats and JOIN THE CLIMB!
Charlotte’s women’s professional soccer team hosts other local pro sports teams and mascots for a fun-filled, family-friendly night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Plus, take home free Carolina Ascent FC Croc Charms and Fanny Packs.