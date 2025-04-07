Charlotte Puts Out 14 Growth Plans for Community Feedback

City officials have unveiled draft plans that will guide Charlotte's growth until 2040. These 14 plans map out building designs, land use patterns, and infrastructure needs across different city zones.

"With the introduction of the Community Area Plans, we are taking significant strides towards realizing Charlotte's future goals," said Interim Planning Director Monica Holmes to charlottenc.gov.

Officials want input from the public by May 9. They've scheduled virtual sessions each Tuesday and Thursday. During these meetings, staff will answer questions about local changes.

The documents spell out priorities for distinct city sections. They pinpoint spots for construction projects and list vital upgrades needed in each district to support population increases.

On April 28, locals can voice their views at an open meeting. Staff members will sort and analyze public input before sending their final advice to the City Council.

This work stems from past city planning efforts. The previous framework set broad aims for improving local living and working conditions.

Staff will host online meetings twice weekly until the deadline. These sessions help citizens understand upcoming shifts in their areas.

The plans target three main areas: critical community needs, future building sites, and required updates to basic services.