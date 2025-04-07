Backstage Country
Parmalee Hangs Out With Tanner In The Morning

Rob Tanner

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 01: Scott Thomas, Barry Knox, Matt Thomas and Joshua McSwain of the band Parmalee visit SiriusXM Studios on April 01, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

With over 1 BILLION streams & 5 #1 singles, the multi-PLATINUM Parmalee - comprised of Matt Thomas, Scott Thomas, Barry Knox & Josh McSwain - is the most played band this decade. On Monday (April 7) morning, Parrmalee hung out with the Tanner in the Morning Show.

We got to talk about a lot of things throughout their career and the music industry in general. Did you miss the interview this morning? Just give it a listen to hear how the interview went with Parmalee.

The guys have star-studded charisma and a knack for delivering vicariously intoxicating and chart-topping fan favorites. Parmalee is getting ready for their 2025 headlining tour and they have an electrifying new project. It's called Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, featuring hot grooves like “Day One," God Knew Better," and the radio single "Cowgirl."

InterviewParmalee
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
