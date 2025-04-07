Parmalee Hangs Out With Tanner In The Morning
With over 1 BILLION streams & 5 #1 singles, the multi-PLATINUM Parmalee - comprised of Matt Thomas, Scott Thomas, Barry Knox & Josh McSwain - is the most played band this decade. On Monday (April 7) morning, Parrmalee hung out with the Tanner in the Morning Show.
We got to talk about a lot of things throughout their career and the music industry in general. Did you miss the interview this morning? Just give it a listen to hear how the interview went with Parmalee.
The guys have star-studded charisma and a knack for delivering vicariously intoxicating and chart-topping fan favorites. Parmalee is getting ready for their 2025 headlining tour and they have an electrifying new project. It's called Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, featuring hot grooves like “Day One," God Knew Better," and the radio single "Cowgirl."