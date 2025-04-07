Tim McGraw: ‘It’s Like I’m Bein’ A Kid’

Tim McGraw is a country superstar who loves to work with other artists, whether it be in country music or beyond his genre.

In an interview with Tim a few years back, McGraw told me of his love for collaboration. He said, "I love bein’ an artist, and I love bein’ an artist who can call these guys and be able to sing with great people like that. To be able to do that, be in a place in your career where you can call somebody, and they’ll sing with you. "

He added with a smile, "I mean to get Taylor Swift, Keith Urban on guitar and to always work with my wife (Faith Hill). Just to have people say, ‘Yeah, I’ll sing a song with you.’ How cool is that? It’s like I’m bein’ a kid, you know, to ask your favorite artist to be able to sing with you, and they will."

In 2013, Tim worked with Taylor and Keith in "The Highway Don't Care."

McGraw recently released his song "Paper Umbrellas" featuring Parker McCollum. The new collaboration provides a fresh take on the fan-favorite track from McGraw's 2023 album Standing Room Only.

"Paper Umbrellas" was written by Monty Criswell and Drake Milligan, and is produced by Byron Gallimore, McGraw, and Eric Masse.

The chorus of the new song's lyrics are: "It's gonna take a lot of Pina Coladas / If you're gonna drink him off your mind I'll sit here a little longer and get us something stronger / Something that'll work in half the time / 'Cause when love don't shine like you thought it would / Ain't nothing quite like good tequila straight / To chase the clouds away / Yeah, girl, I'm here to tell ya paper umbrellas / Look good on top but they won't stop the rain."

Tim posted the news to Instagram, writing, "Had to have my friend Parker McCollum join me on this one! Listen to Paper Umbrellas (ft. Parker McCollum) out now on all platforms!!"