Lainey Wilson Stands Unnoticed On Nashville Street

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson had some fun with tourists walking around downtown Nashville this week. Lainey stood next to a guy who wore a sign on his shirt that read: "First person to sing a Lainey Wilson song while wearing bell bottoms gets $500." Wilson wore sunglasses and a ball cap and stood right next to her friend with the sign.

Many people walked by, and finally, someone wearing bell bottoms walked by and sang a bit of Lainey's song, "Heart Like A Truck," with no idea the country superstar was standing right there. When she was done, the guy gave her $500, and she still didn't notice Wilson until Lainey reached out to her to shake her hand and said, "I'm Lainey." The tourist said, "Holy sh-t, are you kidding me?"

Wilson is a country music superstar with one of the busiest and most glamorous schedules in Nashville.

I've had the chance to interview Lainey many times throughout her career. In one of those interviews she told me about how many songs she has written, with the number rising each day. She said, "I started at nine years old. I've probably written about 3,500 songs. Not every single one of them are good."

She added, "Songwriting for me has been one of those things that I could not escape. It was a part of me, a part of just who I was from a very early age. And really before I would consider myself an artist, I would have considered myself a songwriter."

Wilson noted that the process has been like journal entries. She told me, "I look at those songs kind of as an Eternal Life Journal in a way. It's always been a way for me to express myself and a way for me to kind of escape, you know?"

The country star concluded, "So, it's just been an outlet for me that I can't even explain. I'm so thankful for songwriting and what it has done for me professionally, but also just personally."

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
