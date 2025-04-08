Lainey Wilson Stands Unnoticed On Nashville Street

Lainey Wilson had some fun with tourists walking around downtown Nashville this week. Lainey stood next to a guy who wore a sign on his shirt that read: "First person to sing a Lainey Wilson song while wearing bell bottoms gets $500." Wilson wore sunglasses and a ball cap and stood right next to her friend with the sign.

Many people walked by, and finally, someone wearing bell bottoms walked by and sang a bit of Lainey's song, "Heart Like A Truck," with no idea the country superstar was standing right there. When she was done, the guy gave her $500, and she still didn't notice Wilson until Lainey reached out to her to shake her hand and said, "I'm Lainey." The tourist said, "Holy sh-t, are you kidding me?"

You can see that funny post here.

Wilson is a country music superstar with one of the busiest and most glamorous schedules in Nashville.

I've had the chance to interview Lainey many times throughout her career. In one of those interviews she told me about how many songs she has written, with the number rising each day. She said, "I started at nine years old. I've probably written about 3,500 songs. Not every single one of them are good."

She added, "Songwriting for me has been one of those things that I could not escape. It was a part of me, a part of just who I was from a very early age. And really before I would consider myself an artist, I would have considered myself a songwriter."

Wilson noted that the process has been like journal entries. She told me, "I look at those songs kind of as an Eternal Life Journal in a way. It's always been a way for me to express myself and a way for me to kind of escape, you know?"