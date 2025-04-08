National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day Is Coming

Of all the comfort foods we enjoy, I think this one is near the top. So, I'm not surprised National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is actually a thing. It's April 12, by the way. Who among us doesn't have memories of childhood and the classic pairing of a gooey grilled cheese and tomato soup? Let's dive into the humble, yet decadent dish and why we love it so much.

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

According to National Day Calendar, historians point out cultures worldwide have been feasting on some form of cooked bread and cheese for centuries. And, in the U.S., our version came to be sometime in the 1920s. In fact, some Navy cookbooks include a broiled cheese filled sandwich being enjoyed during World War II. But, who knows exactly when we decided to observe national griled cheese sandwich day. I'm so glad we did, though.

Of course, as innovative as we are as a society, we 'fancied' up the simple grilled cheese sandwich over the years. There's any number of different combinations of gourmet melting cheeses and artisan breads that grilled cheese connoisseurs serve up. And, sometimes, we even slap on some bacon, jam or fruits such as apples.

How I Make A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

And, while none of these are wrong for celebrating national grilled cheese sandwich day, the original is white bread and American cheese. Personally, I like to heat up the griddle, spread on a pat of butter, and begin toasting the bread open faced. Some folks use mayo instead of butter. Then, I place my favorite cheese on half the bread slices. I love American cheese. But, Gruyere is wonderfully melty and reminiscent of Swiss.

Debbie Nance

Next, I place the other bread slices on top of the cheese and 'dome' them with a stainless steel mixing bowl to allow for optimal melting. There's nothing worse than a grilled cheese sandwich without proper 'meltage.' Quote me on that. And, we're ready to enjoy as a dipper with a warm bowl of tomato soup.

When it comes to cutting, there is some argument. There are the straight across purists. And, there are the diagonal die hards. I lean toward diagonal as it lends itself to dunking more easily. That's all you need for observing one of my favorites...national grilled cheese sandwich day. Take a moment and enjoy!