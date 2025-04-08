North Carolina Has One of the Best Golf Destinations

Backstage Country
Anne Erickson
Spring and summer are really the best time to enjoy a great game of golf, especially in North Carolina. Thankfully, the U.S. is packed with fantastic golf courses in every state for those who love the sport. Now, a new tally of the best golf courses in America is out, and it highlights the finest spots to golf across the country.

MSN has a new feature out with the GolfPass Golfers' Choice roster of the best places to golf in the U.S. They note that "while other 'best of' lists are created by industry insiders with extraordinary access," their tally is "created by recreational golfers' 275,000-course reviews on GolfNow reflecting playing experiences across ages, handicaps and budgets."

"Golfers' Choice 2025 is a great resource for finding public courses, often very affordable options, in all corners of the country," Jason Scott Deegan, managing editor of GolfPass, said.

So, which is the best spot in North Carolina? They note that while, "yes, North Carolina has the iconic Pinehurst," there are also "hundreds of more courses across the state." Their favorite is Occano in Merry Hill, located at 105 Scotch Hall Court. "Situated on striking banks of the Albemarle Sound in Merry Hill, NC, Occano is a place enriched by the beauty of the surrounding water," the course states on their website. What's your favorite golf spot? Reach out to me and let me know.

So, when and where did golf get its star? According to Historic U.K., "The game of golf officially became a sport when the Gentlemen Golfers of Leith formed the first club in 1744 and set up an annual competition with silverware prizes. The rules for this new competition were drafted by Duncan Forbes."

Keiser University College of Golf adds, "There is evidence to suggest that golf was enjoyed in America during the 18th century. A shipment of golf equipment to Charleston, South Carolina in 1739, aided in the founding of the South Carolina Golf Club in 1787 and an advertisement for golf clubs and balls in the Royal Gazette of New York City in 1779."

Anne Erickson
