North Carolina Labor Department Creates Award for Businesses Helping Workers in Crisis

North Carolina's labor office started a program to honor companies that support staff in tough times. Two firms in Buncombe County earned first honors after their quick actions during Hurricane Helene.

"It's a new recognition program born out of some of the things we saw during Hurricane Helene where there were employers who really stepped up for their employees during times of crisis," said Labor Commissioner Luke Farley to the Carolina Journal.

First to join were Freudenberg Performance Materials and Haakon Industries. When the storm hit, they gave workers a safe place to stay, meals, clean clothes, and money to get by.

This new effort starts as safety award season begins. In the next three months, state officials will give out 2,000 awards to NC businesses that put worker safety first.

Charlotte hosts the first award event next week. Any company — big or small, public or private — can win based on their safety track record.

"The health and safety of North Carolina workers is the number one responsibility of the North Carolina Department of Labor, to keep the working men and women of this state safe and healthy," Farley said.

The state mixes rewards with rules to push for better workplace safety. These awards mean more than just a pat on the back.

"It's good for hiring and attracting other talent, and also it's good for your bottom line to let people who work with you know that you treat your employees well," Farley added.