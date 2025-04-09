Backstage Country
the famous green jacket from the masters tournament as we explore how to host a masters party

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 07: A member wears his green jacket during the first day of practice prior to the start of the 2008 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2008 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

If you're a golf fan, or live with one, you already know the importance of this week. It's the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, which is one of, if not THE most prestigious golfing event of the year. But, if you're not on the course, we'll share some tips for how to host a Masters party!

The residents of Augusta are pros when it comes to party hosting. The decorations are straight out of a magazine, the food is delicious and the ladies are dressed to the nines. After all, they say it's a tradition like no other.

From time to time on social media I stumble upon lavish parties people have hosted in a golf/Masters theme for their child's 1st birthday, gender reveals and Masters watching. These folks put my limited skills to shame. However, it is possible to DIY without having to drop a fortune on a decorator, party planner or caterer.

How To Host A Masters Party

A few years ago my son was a Sophomore in high school. He was captain of his golf team, and they were about to kick off their season. We lived on a golf course near the school. So, I decided to have the team over for a round of golf on a Sunday followed by a little party at our house. I played off of the Masters theme to plan the food, drink and decor. It was so fun, and they seemed to really enjoy it.

After all, my son was born in Augusta, Georgia, and his name was taken from the last name of famous golfer Ben Hogan. So, there's synergy there! I had a great time planning the party. And, here's what we did.

Range Balls

Having golfers in the house, I had no shortage of equipment. I scattered balls and tees around the tables like confetti. I used a range bucket turned on its side with store bought powdered sugar donut holes spilling out as if they were range balls.

powdered sugar donuts spilling out of a basket Debbie Nance

Bunker Treats

It was close to St. Patrick's Day, so I found grocery bakery rice krispy treats with green sprinkles in them. Those became my 'Bunker Treats.' And, I decorated cupcakes to look like grass with little flags in them and candy 'balls.' I used inexpensive turf from the hardware store as table runners.

rice krispy treats on a plateDebbie Nance
golf theme decorated cupcakes on a plate Debbie Nance

I chose little metal buckets from the party store to hold foil wrapped chocolates that looked like golf balls. And, I picked up some paper lanterns that I placed over our pendant lights. I printed out the Titleist logo and slapped it on with double stick tape.

party decorations for how to host a masters partyDebbie Nance
a party tablescape for how to host a masters partyDebbie Nance

Birdie Bites And Sand Wedges

Outside, our buffet featured a chafing dish holding chicken nuggets also known as 'Birdie Bites,' watermelon 'wedges,' 'chips,' and the famous Augusta National pimento cheese 'Sand-Wedges.' We also cooked up some slider burgers. They didn't have a cute name! LOL.

chafing dish with chicken nuggetsDebbie Nance
sandwiches on a plate for how to host a masters partyDebbie Nance
chips and fruit on a tableDebbie Nance

And finally, we had a 19th hole 'water hazard' for beverages. I served soft drinks and 'Arnold Palmers.' That's a lovely concoction of sweet tea and lemonade. For adults, you can serve a John Daly which includes vodka. And, I happened to have soft side coolers that were little golf bags I used for the ice. What a day! I hope these ideas help if you ever wonder how to host a Masters party!

water station for how to host a masters partyDebbie Nance
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
