If you're a golf fan, or live with one, you already know the importance of this week. It's the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, which is one of, if not THE most prestigious golfing event of the year. But, if you're not on the course, we'll share some tips for how to host a Masters party!

The residents of Augusta are pros when it comes to party hosting. The decorations are straight out of a magazine, the food is delicious and the ladies are dressed to the nines. After all, they say it's a tradition like no other.

From time to time on social media I stumble upon lavish parties people have hosted in a golf/Masters theme for their child's 1st birthday, gender reveals and Masters watching. These folks put my limited skills to shame. However, it is possible to DIY without having to drop a fortune on a decorator, party planner or caterer.

How To Host A Masters Party

A few years ago my son was a Sophomore in high school. He was captain of his golf team, and they were about to kick off their season. We lived on a golf course near the school. So, I decided to have the team over for a round of golf on a Sunday followed by a little party at our house. I played off of the Masters theme to plan the food, drink and decor. It was so fun, and they seemed to really enjoy it.

After all, my son was born in Augusta, Georgia, and his name was taken from the last name of famous golfer Ben Hogan. So, there's synergy there! I had a great time planning the party. And, here's what we did.

Range Balls

Having golfers in the house, I had no shortage of equipment. I scattered balls and tees around the tables like confetti. I used a range bucket turned on its side with store bought powdered sugar donut holes spilling out as if they were range balls.

Bunker Treats

It was close to St. Patrick's Day, so I found grocery bakery rice krispy treats with green sprinkles in them. Those became my 'Bunker Treats.' And, I decorated cupcakes to look like grass with little flags in them and candy 'balls.' I used inexpensive turf from the hardware store as table runners.

I chose little metal buckets from the party store to hold foil wrapped chocolates that looked like golf balls. And, I picked up some paper lanterns that I placed over our pendant lights. I printed out the Titleist logo and slapped it on with double stick tape.

Birdie Bites And Sand Wedges

Outside, our buffet featured a chafing dish holding chicken nuggets also known as 'Birdie Bites,' watermelon 'wedges,' 'chips,' and the famous Augusta National pimento cheese 'Sand-Wedges.' We also cooked up some slider burgers. They didn't have a cute name! LOL.

And finally, we had a 19th hole 'water hazard' for beverages. I served soft drinks and 'Arnold Palmers.' That's a lovely concoction of sweet tea and lemonade. For adults, you can serve a John Daly which includes vodka. And, I happened to have soft side coolers that were little golf bags I used for the ice. What a day! I hope these ideas help if you ever wonder how to host a Masters party!