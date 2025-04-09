Mecklenburg County Picked for National Housing Program To Create More Affordable Homes

Mecklenburg joins six other counties in a nationwide push to build affordable homes. The Counties for Housing Solutions program, backed by the National Association of Counties and Smart Growth America, aims to boost housing options.

Over 12 weeks, staff from different county offices will scout locations and gather public input. The team must balance costs, pick building sites, and work with construction firms to make this plan work.

"Finding and sustaining affordable housing is one of the most challenging issues in our community. I am confident our participation in this cohort will ultimately result in a much-needed, excellent, and affordable housing project for Mecklenburg County," said County Commissioner George Dunlap to Mecklenburg County News.

The first steps focus on picking spots where new homes make sense. Staff will study which areas need housing most. Next comes the vital task of asking neighbors what they think about possible building sites.

After getting public input, officials will pick builders for the job. Money matters last, so finding ways to fund these new homes is crucial.

Work continues through this June. This effort stems from ideas that came out of NACo's 2023 Housing Task Force, which studied ways to fix local housing shortages.

As NACo's Second Vice President, Dunlap brings extra weight to this work. His position shows how much the county wants to tackle housing problems.