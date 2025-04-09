Why Ronnie Dunn Made a Quick Stage Exit at a Recent Show

Ronnie Dunn abruptly left the stage last week during Brooks & Dunn's encore "Boot Scootin' Boogie" number, and everyone has been talking about it online and at the show, where fans witnessed it happen.

Ronnie, who is 71, and bandmate Kix Brooks were performing their signature song at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, April 3, when Dunn exited mid-song.

Dunn told the crowd to “sing it if you know it” before turning to one of his band members and making a “cut it off” motion with his hand while shaking his head. He then walked to the front of the stage, pumped his heart for his love of the fans, and waved to the crowd before making his exit.

You can see it happen in the TikTok video one fan captured below:

A rep for Brooks & Dunn confirmed that Ronnie was sick and noted the next tour date went on as planned. The band performed without a hitch at the Allstate Arena outside Chicago on Saturday, April 5.

The duo recently hit the road with their "Neon Moon Tour." The tour highlights their legendary live show, featuring a setlist that spans their three-decade career. The duo is performing fan favorites on stage like "My Maria,” "Brand New Man," “Only In America,” "Play Somethin' Country," and "Cheatin' Kind."

They recently earned the coveted Vocal Duo of the Year award at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, marking their 15th win in the category. With this victory, Brooks & Dunn tied for the most CMA Award wins ever, reaching 19 and solidifying their title as the best-selling country duo of all time.