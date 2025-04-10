Backstage Country
Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer. There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group…

Randi Moultrie
A1217502 Rayne 2yr. Spayed Female 65lb. BROWN and WHITE PIT BULL if interested please contact foster at: jennakirwan@gmail.co. - sweet, smart, affectionate and volunteer favorite -House and crate trained (but has separation anxiety) - seems dog and cat indifferent but needs time to decompress before any intros (very slow intros) - a big cuddle bug, likes to lay on or near you, snores when sleeping - loves to lay in the grass and Sun - also loves to run and play chase with her foster dog brother - Knows basic commands - great with all people and kids, very friendly - loves attention and to be pet - very food motivated, loves fruit and veggies - will “steal” food if left at her level, no counter surfing https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1217502

Meet Rayne! This 2 year old, brown and white pit bull needs a home. She’s sweet, affectionate, house and crate trained, but still has some separation anxiety. Needs slow intros to other dogs and cats, loves to cuddle, and loves to enjoy time in the grass and sun. Luckily, she knows basic commands, loves attention, food motivated, but will steal yours if you leave out for too long. Interested? Contact: jennakirwan@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1217502

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home this year and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.

A1237012 DAPHNE 6yr. Spayed Female 54lb. BL BRINDLE PIT Please contact foster at imkendalldean@gmail.com Very shy girl who needs help coming out of her shell -Rides well in the car -Crate and house trained -Easy to walk on a leash -No resource guarding -Loves to be petted. -Very submissive -takes treats gently -kid friendly -non-destructive -Cats: She was fine meeting a cat; a bit curious but easily redirected. She’ll need slow introductions -Dogs: She seems to be dog friendly but will need slow introductions https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1237012
Hi Daphne! This 6 year old, female, brindle pit is looking for a home. She's very shy, rides well in the car, crate and house trained, easy on leash, and very submissive. Interested? Learn more by contact: imkendalldean@gmail.com or visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1237012
A1138194 THEO 7yr. Neutered Male 12.5lb. WHITE and ORG TABBY Contact foster at: camhen567@gmail.com Affectionate but startles easily Litter box trained Loves his back rubbed, and will come up to you quite often to get some attention https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1138194
Meet Theo! This male, white and orange tabby is looking for a home. He's affectionate, litter box trained, loves his back rubbed, and so much more. Interested? Contact: camhen567@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1138194
A5450161 RYLO 1yr Neutered Male 68lb. TRICOLOR PIT BULL Please contact foster at pachecoamandag@gmail.com • Super sweet + cuddly boy who loves his toys!! • Crate &amp; potty trained Knows basic commands • Loves to walk, but also happy to cuddle • Walks best with a harness, can be strong • Kid(12+), cat and Dog friendly but has a rough play style, working on socializing him • Loves to chase his ball + play with stuffed animals • Can't sleep without his blanket • Likes ice cubes + his favorite snack is carrots https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A5450161
Meet Rylo! This neutered male, pit bull is looking for a home. He's super sweet, crate and potty trained, loves to walk, walks with harness, and loves to play outside! Interested? Contact: pachecoamandag@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A5450161
A1238138 MURPHY 10months Neutered Male 32lbs. WHITE and BLACK AM PIT BULL TER Please contact foster at KalinBrannon@icloud.com Murphy is the sweetest puppy Dog friendly would do best with a doggy sibling Crate trained Potty training is a working progress. Murphy would need an experienced/patient adopter to help him grow into a confident dog. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238138
Hi Murphy! This neutered, male, white and black pit is looking for a home. He's sweet, dog friendly, crate and potty trained, and would make a great partner. Interested? Contact: KalinBrannon@icloud.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238138
A1239992 MILES 2yr. Neutered Male 8lb. BRN TABBY Contact the foster at, ktyler@tyler2construction.com Lived in a home with other cats https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1239992 Contact the foster at, ktyler@tyler2construction.com
Hi Miles! This 2 year old male, 8 lb, brown tabby is looking for a home. Currently living in a home with other cats and does great. Interested? Contact: ktyler@tyler2construction.com
A1240021 HAMTARO 2yr. Neutered Male 10lb. ORG TABBY
Meet Hamtaro! This 2 year old, neutered male Tabby is looking for a home. Interested? Visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240021
A1240136 PABLO 5month Neutered Male 5.8lb. Brn Tabby Contact the foster at, taaiyaa555@gmail.com Funny cat, loves chasing shawdows, lights very playful , loves to cuddle https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240136
Meet Pablo! This 5 month old, neutered brown tabby is looking for a home! He loves to cuddle and chase shadows constantly! Interested? Contact: taaiyaa555@gmail.com OR visit https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240136
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
