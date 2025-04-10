Chris Young Tells Tanner About The Hilarious Thing He Did To Justin Moore At Coyote Joe’s
Chris Young spent some time with the Tanner in the Morning Show this morning (April 10). Young has a great new romantic song and more to talk about. Plus, he told Tanner about the hilarious thing he did to Justin Moore at Coyote Joe's right here in Charlotte.
Chris has amassed over nine billion global streams with 14 No. 1 singles as an artist and 11 as a songwriter. Chris's ninth studio album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, was released in March. He is currently on the road, headlining his Young Love & Saturday Nights tour.
Missed the interview? Check it out below and see what Young has been up to and what's to come for his career!
