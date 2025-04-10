Masters Tournament Pimento Cheese-The Home Version

Masters Week is the most important week on every golf fan's agenda. So, it's only fitting to serve up the home version of the iconic Masters Tournament Pimento Cheese. We lived and worked in Augusta, Georgia for several years. And, anyone who attends knows about the famous snacks sold on site. Since we aren't going, this is the closest we can get to the tournament staple this year. But, I think you'll love it!

I live in the house with two avid golfers, bordering on obsessive. In fact, my son is in New York City working for a golf merchandising company. It's in his blood having been born in Augusta, Georgia, home of the Masters Golf Tournament. During our time there, we attended the tournament a few times, enjoying those tremendous Masters Tournament pimento cheese sandwiches. And, we also went to many Masters parties at friends' homes. And, let me tell you...people in Augusta take their Masters parties seriously.

Masters Tournament Parties And Food

Party hosts take a theme and run with it. Just imagine green turf table runners, light fixtures outfitted to resemble golf balls, tees fashioned into sandwich picks, etc.

And, that brings us to the food. You can't have a Masters party without the two dishes the tournament is known for...Masters tournament pimento cheese sandwiches and egg salad sandwiches! Don't let the simplicity fool you.

I don't know what it is about enjoying those Southern classics on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club. It just hits differently. It's a must have if you're ever lucky enough to win the ticket lottery to get in. And, they get all the little touches right. Each sandwich is lovingly wrapped in Masters green wax paper. I was told they chose to do this in case a wrapper is dropped on the sacred grounds. The color will blend in and won't stand out if caught on TV coverage.

However, rubbish, if any patron dared to discard it in such a manner, doesn't last long. There are folks designated as 'Litter Critters' who quickly pick up any stray trash and eliminate it immediately. When we attended, they wore bright yellow bibs and hats with a green script on the hat that read 'Litter.' I'm not kidding you. However, the caddies wear white. And, one Halloween we ordered some caddie costumes and trick-or-treated for sandwiches. LOL.

Debbie Nance

Traditions

Those are just a few of the many details of this tournament that make it unlike any other. Tradition is huge. And, commentators for the event are briefed at great length on certain words they can and cannot say. Some include the aforementioned 'patrons.' One would never refer to them as a 'crowd.' Also, don't dare call the back nine of the course anything but 'the second nine.' It sounds extreme. But, it's those standards that separate this tournament from all the others.

Masters Tournament Pimento Cheese

Anyway, I digress. As we get back to the food, I'll tell you the other point that stands out...the price. Augusta National sells these coveted Masters Tournament pimento cheese sandwiches for $1.50 each! I think the egg salad is the same or very close to it. Chips are practically pennies. They also offer a BBQ sandwich...which may be just a tiny bit more. But, point is, you can easily have a meal for about $5 at one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world.