This Day in Country History: April 10

Some memorable events in country music history took place on April 10, including the 2006 Country Music Television Music Awards and the debut of The Judds docuseries on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On April 10, country music stars won music video awards and performed at the 2006 CMT Awards:

2006: The CMT Music Awards ceremony was held in Nashville, Tennessee. Carrie Underwood won Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Jesus, Take the Wheel," Keith Urban won Video of the Year for "Better Life," and Kenny Chesney won Male Video of the Year for "Who You'd Be Today."

Cultural Milestones

Country music industry legends were honored on April 10, and country artists held fundraiser events and celebrated music release anniversaries:

2012: Keith Urban hosted the benefit concert, We're All for the Hall, which he had rescheduled for medical reasons. The concert raised money for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 10 has witnessed some challenges in the country music industry due to illnesses, accidents, and deaths, including:

2003: Noel Fox, who was a bass singer for the Oak Ridge Boys, died after experiencing a series of strokes. He was 63 and is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters.

