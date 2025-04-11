Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

LOCASH Celebrates A Number One Song With Tanner In The Morning

 The guys in LOCASH will unveil their eagerly awaited fifth album Bet The Farm on April 18th. The boys are on their own record label, Galaxy Label Group. LOCASH also celebrated…

Rob Tanner
LOCASH

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas – LOCASH – ‘The Fighters’ Listening Party at White Avenue Studio on June 13, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images



 
The guys in LOCASH will unveil their eagerly awaited fifth album Bet The Farm on April 18th. The boys are on their own record label, Galaxy Label Group. LOCASH also celebrated another number-one song with Tanner in the Morning.

Preston and Chris talked about another number-one song. This week Hometown Home is topping the county charts. They even took another one of their number-one songs internationally in a very cool way!

They also have a very fun way for you to win a free concert from LOCASH at your home!

InterviewLOCASH
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Jelly Roll Drops Nearly 200 Pounds, Sets Sights on Skydiving and ‘Men’s Health’ Cover
MusicJelly Roll Drops Nearly 200 Pounds, Sets Sights on Skydiving and ‘Men’s Health’ CoverKayla Morgan
This Day in Country History: April 11
MusicThis Day in Country History: April 11Kristina Hall
Ed Sheeran Plans to Move to Nashville, Go Country
MusicEd Sheeran Plans to Move to Nashville, Go CountryTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!