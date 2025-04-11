LOCASH Celebrates A Number One Song With Tanner In The Morning
The guys in LOCASH will unveil their eagerly awaited fifth album Bet The Farm on April 18th. The boys are on their own record label, Galaxy Label Group. LOCASH also celebrated…
The guys in LOCASH will unveil their eagerly awaited fifth album Bet The Farm on April 18th. The boys are on their own record label, Galaxy Label Group. LOCASH also celebrated another number-one song with Tanner in the Morning.
Preston and Chris talked about another number-one song. This week Hometown Home is topping the county charts. They even took another one of their number-one songs internationally in a very cool way!
They also have a very fun way for you to win a free concert from LOCASH at your home!
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.