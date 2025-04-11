Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Tanner In The Morning’s Mount Rushmore Of Animal Stars

Today is National Pet Day. So we came up with the Mount Rushmore of TV/Movie Pets. I think we all agree with Lassie. We don’t know why. I don’t think…

Rob Tanner
Tanner's dog Ginger
Tanner

Today is National Pet Day. So we came up with the Mount Rushmore of TV/Movie Pets.

I think we all agree with Lassie. We don't know why. I don't think I have ever seen an episode of Lassie, but the name is just ingrained in history.

It is truly amazing how many animals can be named. Also that we remember their names while we probably have long forgotten the actors or their character names. Check out out Mount Rushmore.

Animalfamous
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
club house at Augusta National Golf Club as we discuss Masters Tournament Pimento Cheese
Human InterestMasters Tournament Pimento Cheese-The Home VersionDebbie Nance
This Day in Sports History: April 10
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 10
the famous green jacket from the masters tournament as we explore how to host a masters party
Human InterestHow To Host A Masters PartyDebbie Nance
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!