Muscadine Bloodline’s “10-90” Making Its Way Up The Charts

Big moves from Muscadine Bloodline! The dynamic duo of Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster’s powerful track “10-90” hit country radio and it’s making waves, climbing the charts as fans rally…

Jennifer Williams
Muscadine Bloodline's "10-90"
Big Machine Records
Big moves from Muscadine Bloodline! The dynamic duo of Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster’s powerful track “10-90” hit country radio and it's making waves, climbing the charts as fans rally behind the anthem.

Taken from their bold and soulful fourth album The Coastal Plain, “10-90” captures everything fans love about Muscadine Bloodline: gritty southern rock vibes, deep country roots, and storytelling that hits home. The album is a masterclass in carving your lane.

The band’s rise isn’t new — they’ve already earned platinum and gold certifications with breakout hits like “Porch Swing Angel”, “Pieces (feat. Lainey Wilson)”, and “Me On You”. But “10-90” marks a first: their radio debut, and it’s already climbing fast.

They're back on the road for the 2025 leg of The Coastal Plain Tour, following a high-profile pause to support Post Malone on the “F-1 Trillion” tour.

Tickets are flying  muscadinebloodline.com as Muscadine Bloodline’s “10-90” is rising through the charts!

Listen to 10-90 HERE

Muscadine Bloodline
Jennifer WilliamsEditor
