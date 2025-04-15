Backstage Country
The Green Game

Women's professional soccer is ON. THE. CLIMB. Carolina Ascent continues their Ascent to the playoffs on Saturday, April 19th at 7 pm at Memorial Stadium as they face the Spokane…

Women’s professional soccer is ON. THE. CLIMB. Carolina Ascent continues their Ascent to the playoffs on Saturday, April 19th at 7 pm at Memorial Stadium as they face the Spokane Zephyr. It’s the first annual Green Game and the first 1,000 fans will get a free Stanley style tumbler, with beach party games and live DJ’s playing your favorites all night. Get your tickets here, starting at $22.

