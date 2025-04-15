Backstage Country
Attention Charlotte, mark your calendars for Saturday the 26th from 10 am to 3 pm. Charlotte Golf Carts is throwing the ultimate Summer Kick-Off party with barbeque and live music from the Loose Lugnuts! Enter for a chance to win an ICON E-Bike, with proceeds benefiting Operation Helo and Project 32! Charlotte Golf Carts, located at 5030 East Independence Blvd, Summer Kick-Off, Saturday the 26th from 10 am to 3 pm. Click here for more information.

