Radio Tinder With Tanner In The Morning
Just like you swipe right when you like something on Tinder, we invite you to swipe right or left in this little game. We make a statement, you swipe right if you agree or left if you disagree. It's Radio Tinder with Tanner in the Morning.
This week we make these statements:
- In the next 5 years, the city of Charlotte will require every building in uptown to have neon lights.
- The Hornets will win an NBA championship before the Panthers win a Super Bowl.
- Golfers should be considered athletes.
How did we stack up to your answers? Check out below.
