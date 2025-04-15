Backstage Country
Just like you swipe right when you like something on Tinder, we invite you to swipe right or left in this little game. We make a statement, you swipe right…

Rob Tanner
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 14: In this photo illustration, the icon for the dating app Tinder is seen on the screen of an iPhone on August 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The co-founders of Tinder and eight other former and current executives of the dating app are suing the service’s current owners for at least $2 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Just like you swipe right when you like something on Tinder, we invite you to swipe right or left in this little game. We make a statement, you swipe right if you agree or left if you disagree. It's Radio Tinder with Tanner in the Morning.

This week we make these statements:

  • In the next 5 years, the city of Charlotte will require every building in uptown to have neon lights.
  • The Hornets will win an NBA championship before the Panthers win a Super Bowl.
  • Golfers should be considered athletes.

How did we stack up to your answers? Check out below.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
