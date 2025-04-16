Charlotte Airport Sees Record 58.8M Travelers, Ranks 6th Globally for Flights

A surge of air traffic pushed Charlotte Douglas International Airport to new heights in 2024. The facility processed 58.8 million passengers and managed 596,583 aircraft movements, marking an 11% jump from the previous year.

"This ranking reflects CLT's operational strength, the power of the American Airlines hub, and the dedication of our employees, airlines and terminal partners," said CLT Chief Executive Officer Haley Gentry to Queen City News.

Passenger counts shot up 10% from 2023's figure of 53.4 million. The airport's global reach expanded too: 2.4 million travelers flew on 42 international routes, a 13% increase.

In total flights, Charlotte outperformed several major hubs: Los Angeles International, Shanghai Pudong, Istanbul, and Guangzhou. Within North America, it claimed seventh place for passenger traffic and secured the 23rd spot worldwide.

Growth continues with ongoing construction projects. Workers are adding 175,000 square feet to the main lobby. A third security area opened March 24, boosting screening capacity from 17 to 21 lanes.

Last fall brought big changes to Concourse A. The new wing spans 200,000 square feet and features 10 gates plus a Delta lounge. Meanwhile, crews broke ground on a fourth runway, set to open in fall 2027.

The billion-dollar runway work includes new water management systems and infrastructure updates running through mid-2026. A fresh taxiway started service in January to handle more planes.