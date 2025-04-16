Backstage Country
Rob Tanner
Tanner in the Morning
Tanner

Nobody likes to pay taxes, but some people will go to extremes to avoid taxes. The Tanner in the Morning show takes a look at some of the crazy things people are willing to do to not pay taxes.

In this edition of Number One on the Tanner in the Morning show, the number one thing Americans would rather do than have to pay taxes.

Is it...get an IRS tattoo? Is it...move to another country? Or is it...swim with sharks?

Find out below.

Taxes
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
