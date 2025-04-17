Register To Win: Music City Rodeo

DID SOMEONE SAY RODEO?
Country 103.7 is sending you to Nashville’s first-ever PRCA Pro Rodeo at Bridgestone Arena! You and a guest could win the ultimate trip to experience the Music City Rodeo - plus two nights of unforgettable live country music.
Happening May 30th and 31st, you’ll score:
🎟️ VIP access to the Music City Rodeo
🎶 VIP tickets to nightly concerts featuring Jelly Roll and Tim McGraw
🛫 Roundtrip airfare and hotel stay in downtown Nashville
Enter below for your shot at this unforgettable getaway, courtesy of Big Machine Records.
💥 Pro tip: Enter daily for more chances to win!
If Nashville’s doing its first-ever pro rodeo - you already know Country 103.7 is getting you there in style.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.