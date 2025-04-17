Register To Win: Music City Rodeo

DID SOMEONE SAY RODEO?

Country 103.7 is sending you to Nashville’s first-ever PRCA Pro Rodeo at Bridgestone Arena! You and a guest could win the ultimate trip to experience the Music City Rodeo - plus two nights of unforgettable live country music.

Happening May 30th and 31st, you’ll score:

🎟️ VIP access to the Music City Rodeo

🎶 VIP tickets to nightly concerts featuring Jelly Roll and Tim McGraw

🛫 Roundtrip airfare and hotel stay in downtown Nashville

Enter below for your shot at this unforgettable getaway, courtesy of Big Machine Records.

💥 Pro tip: Enter daily for more chances to win!

If Nashville’s doing its first-ever pro rodeo - you already know Country 103.7 is getting you there in style.

Limit one entry per person per day.