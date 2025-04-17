Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: April 18-April 20

Charlotte, North Carolina, has a full lineup of events scheduled for this weekend, featuring comedy tours, food festivals, live music, and theater performances. The Funny Bus, Charlotte Grilled Cheese Festival, and 420 Fest at Sycamore offer unique ways to enjoy the city. Additional shows and interactive experiences are also scheduled across several venues.

Friday, April 18, 2025, at 2, 4, and 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 1, 2, 4, and 6 p.m. Where: Departs from First Ward Park, 301 E. Seventh St., Charlotte

Departs from First Ward Park, 301 E. Seventh St., Charlotte Cost: $35

The award-winning Funny Bus is Charlotte's original Comedy City Tour, blending laughter and local landmarks into one unforgettable ride. This 90-minute BYOB (wine and beer for 21 and over) experience is led by local comedians who deliver hilarious takes on Charlotte's history, culture, and quirks. Perfect for date nights, group outings, or fun exploration, the tour departs within walking distance of most hotels in Uptown. Guests enjoy two hours of free parking at The Market on Seventh Street with validated tickets.

Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. Where: South End Station 1435 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

South End Station 1435 S. Tryon St., Charlotte Cost: Discounted tickets start at $34.53, with regular prices starting at $57.06

The Charlotte Grilled Cheese Festival puts a fun twist on America's favorite sandwich with a mouthwatering lineup of melty creations, craft beer, a Tito's Bar, Bloody Mary Garden, and a Mimosa Bar. Enjoy live music, games, and local vendors throughout the day. Bring your friends and soak up the spring vibes while supporting a great cause — proceeds benefit AltruSpirit, a Charlotte-based nonprofit that provides athletic programs for at-risk and financially disadvantaged youth in the community.

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m. Where: Sycamore Brewing, 2151 Hawkins St., Charlotte

Sycamore Brewing, 2151 Hawkins St., Charlotte Cost: Free to attend, items available for purchase

Sycamore Brewing's 420 Fest brings the good vibes with live music, exclusive 420-themed merch, and the debut of their new Delta-9 seltzers. Expect dank brews, high energy, and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for sipping, chilling, or vibing out. Grab your crew and celebrate the holiday in style.

Other Events

Charlotte has a variety of live events scheduled this weekend, ranging from theater performances to music tributes and interactive shows. Whether you're planning a night out or looking for something different to experience, there are several entertainment options to consider: