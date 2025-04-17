What Would You Do Wednesday Should She Tell Him To Trim His Eyebrows

OK, I have a weird question that maybe the listeners can help me with an answer. I just started dating a guy and he’s really nice and I do like him, but he has one problem. When I originally met him online, his photos looked fine but when I met him in person, I noticed his eyebrows are out of control. The hair from his eyebrows are way overgrown and I just can’t seem to get over it. Should I say something to him or is that going to be a problem? How would you approach it if you did say something to him?