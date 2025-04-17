Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

What Would You Do Wednesday Should She Tell Him To Trim His Eyebrows

Every Wednesday the Tanner in the Morning show shares an email with a problem. Our amazing listeners chime in with advice. This What Would You Do Wednesday, someone has an…

Rob Tanner
Tanner in the Morning
Tanner

Every Wednesday the Tanner in the Morning show shares an email with a problem. Our amazing listeners chime in with advice. This What Would You Do Wednesday, someone has an eyebrow situation.

OK, I have a weird question that maybe the listeners can help me with an answer. I just started dating a guy and he’s really nice and I do like him, but he has one problem. When I originally met him online, his photos looked fine but when I met him in person, I noticed his eyebrows are out of control. The hair from his eyebrows are way overgrown and I just can’t seem to get over it. Should I say something to him or is that going to be a problem? How would you approach it if you did say something to him?

What Would You Do? Check out the audio below.

Eyebrowswhat would you do
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
McDonald’s Bringing Back Snack Wraps in 2025 After Eight-Year Wait
Human InterestMcDonald’s Bringing Back Snack Wraps in 2025 After Eight-Year WaitDiana Beasley
Experts Warn of the Dangers of ‘SkinnyTok’
Human InterestExperts Warn of the Dangers of ‘SkinnyTok’Yvette DeLaCruz
This Day in Sports History: April 17
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 17Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!