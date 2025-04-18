Dishin With Debbie-Our Favorite Banana Pudding For Easter

WOOPS! Easter almost slipped up on me this year. It's time to get that table ready for guests. And, ours wouldn't be complete without our favorite Banana Pudding for Easter. It's a recipe my Aunt Ruth made for decades, but she only shared her recipe just a few years ago. It's decadent, irresistible and surprisingly easy!

Origins Of Our Favorite Banana Pudding For Easter

My Aunt Ruth, responsible for our favorite banana pudding for Easter, was my mom's younger sister. She was one of my favorite people in the world. They were very different in personality. My mom was quiet, reserved, never cursed and never ever drank. My Aunt Ruth, on the other hand, never shied away from a well placed obscenity when the situation called for it. She had a lot to say. And, she enjoyed a margarita from time to time! But, they both were amazing human beings I was privileged and honored to know. Plus, they were each hilarious in their own way, even more so when they were together.

So, as long as I can remember, Ruth made this delicious banana pudding for Easter or any other event in the spring and summer. She absolutely hated cooking. However, her banana pudding was so popular that it was requested constantly by family, friends and co-workers. She complained every time. But, she always made it. Many offered to take the chore off her hands. One problem...she didn't want to share the recipe! Just a few years ago I was able to make her give it up.

Fold in Cool Whip

And, I think the secret to what made her banana pudding for Easter so decadent was the addition of sweetened condensed milk. It's like velvet. And, you homemade pudding purists will notice the recipe uses instant pudding. Don't come at me. I told you Aunt Ruth hated cooking. Make yours homemade if you like. But, I like this one better! I said what I said. One year I replaced the vanilla wafers with Nutter Butter sandwich cookies. It was amazing! So, play with the base recipe if you like.

In your favorite dish layer wafers, then sliced bananas, then 1/2 pudding mixture. Then repeat-ending in pudding and crumble some wafers on top just before serving.

Have a happy holiday. And, I hope you enjoy this DIshin With Debbie Banana Pudding for Easter!