Jordan Davis Tell Tanner If He’d Shave His Famous Beard

Rob Tanner
Jordan Davis Didn't Move To Nashville To Be An Artist
Jordan Davis spent a few minutes talking with the Tanner in the Morning show. He is going to be in town in May for the Joey Logano charity concert at Coyote Joe's.

Jordan has some new music to tell us about. Plus he answers the question "are you willing to shave the beard?" Check out are interview with Jordan below.

Jordan Davis
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
